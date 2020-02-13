Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.76 billion to $20.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $21.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

