Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Increases By 11.6%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

WATT stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

In related news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,740.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,837 shares of company stock valued at $137,533. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

