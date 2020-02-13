Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.79 Million

Analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $161.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.46 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $169.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $670.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.46 million to $686.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.47 million, with estimates ranging from $668.72 million to $734.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

