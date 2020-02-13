Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $14.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.