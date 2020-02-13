WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will post $284.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $285.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:WOW opened at $7.71 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

