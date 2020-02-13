Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the January 15th total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

