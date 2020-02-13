Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.98. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

