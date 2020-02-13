Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Grows By 18.9%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ VBFC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $61.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.23.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Insiders acquired a total of 13,545 shares of company stock worth $518,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.52% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

