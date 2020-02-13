United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

USLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $336,395 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

