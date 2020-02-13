U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $4.67 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

