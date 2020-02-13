Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Upwork by 2,420.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 1,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 67,148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Upwork has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $25.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.