Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $52.98, approximately 238,653 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 271,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.69.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $184,476,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,639,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 576,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,834,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,894,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

