Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.60, 2,426,017 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,637,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $235.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.