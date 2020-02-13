Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.31, approximately 223,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 411,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

HMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

