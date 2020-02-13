COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09, approximately 306,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 456,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in COMSCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

