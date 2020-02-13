COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09, approximately 306,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 456,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.
About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.
