Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Down 5.6%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 506,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,280,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,863 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.02% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.