SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.10, 615,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 315,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 2.72% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

