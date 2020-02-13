IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Down 13.1%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s stock price traded down 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, 842,843 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 346% from the average session volume of 189,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAC Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

