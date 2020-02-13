American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 5.1%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.34, approximately 1,584,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,400,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

