Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 13.9%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.58 and last traded at $119.38, 5,596,862 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 587% from the average session volume of 814,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. First Analysis raised Cyberark Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

