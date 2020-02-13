Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Up 5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.07, 1,774,248 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,752,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $274.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

