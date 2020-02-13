Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, approximately 1,057,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 981,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 352.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 102,588 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Cushman & Wakefield & Maui Land & Pineapple
Contrasting Cushman & Wakefield & Maui Land & Pineapple
Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers & Bat Group
Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers & Bat Group
AVIVA PLC/ADR versus FBL Financial Group Head to Head Comparison
AVIVA PLC/ADR versus FBL Financial Group Head to Head Comparison
Analyzing Evertec and SciPlay
Analyzing Evertec and SciPlay
CarGurus vs. GTY Technology Head to Head Comparison
CarGurus vs. GTY Technology Head to Head Comparison
Apollo Medical versus ICF International Critical Survey
Apollo Medical versus ICF International Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report