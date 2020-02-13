Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.63, 567,140 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 364,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

