QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.77. QEP Resources shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 8,293,386 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

