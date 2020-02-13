Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading Down 5.3%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 22,516,697 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 8,099,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
