Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading Down 5.3%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 22,516,697 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 8,099,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 333,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

