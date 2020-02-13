Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.91. Range Resources shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 12,952,768 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 161.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 598.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137,096 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Virginia National Bank increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 157.3% during the third quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 329,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

