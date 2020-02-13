Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Trading Down 10.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s share price fell 10.7% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $59.64 and last traded at $60.18, 1,579,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 417% from the average session volume of 305,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

