Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Down 26%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s stock price traded down 26% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57, 733,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,042,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

