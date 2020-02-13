Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 48.4%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares fell 48.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 13,758,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,226% from the average session volume of 1,037,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZSAN. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Cushman & Wakefield & Maui Land & Pineapple
Contrasting Cushman & Wakefield & Maui Land & Pineapple
Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers & Bat Group
Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers & Bat Group
AVIVA PLC/ADR versus FBL Financial Group Head to Head Comparison
AVIVA PLC/ADR versus FBL Financial Group Head to Head Comparison
Analyzing Evertec and SciPlay
Analyzing Evertec and SciPlay
CarGurus vs. GTY Technology Head to Head Comparison
CarGurus vs. GTY Technology Head to Head Comparison
Apollo Medical versus ICF International Critical Survey
Apollo Medical versus ICF International Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report