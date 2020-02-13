Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 48.4%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares fell 48.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 13,758,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,226% from the average session volume of 1,037,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZSAN. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

