PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Down 5.8%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.87, approximately 14,100,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,430,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

