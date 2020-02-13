Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49, 1,800,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,190,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

