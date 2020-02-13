Anpario (LON:ANP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 340 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 333.50. The company has a market cap of $79.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.52).
Anpario Company Profile
