Anpario (LON:ANP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 340 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 333.50. The company has a market cap of $79.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.52).

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.