Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 232 ($3.05).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 174.75 ($2.30) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.82. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

