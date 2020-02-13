Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 3,236 ($42.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 271.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,949.13. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

