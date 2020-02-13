Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 3,236 ($42.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 271.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,949.13. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Analyst Recommendations for Genus (LON:GNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anpario Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Anpario Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Trifast Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Trifast Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Genus Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt
Genus Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt
Domino’s Pizza Group’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Domino’s Pizza Group’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Morgan Advanced Materials’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Morgan Advanced Materials’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Polypipe Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Polypipe Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report