Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.31. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.99.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

