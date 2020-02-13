Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 309.20 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $882.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.

In other news, insider Laurence Mulliez acquired 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

