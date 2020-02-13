Polypipe Group’s (PLP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

Shares of Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. Polypipe Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 463.34.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.