Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

Ab Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.18 million and a P/E ratio of 46.32. Ab Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,346.27.

In related news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total value of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

