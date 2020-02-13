Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essentra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($6.25).

Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 437.20 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

