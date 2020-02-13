Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

