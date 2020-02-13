Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anpario Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Anpario Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Trifast Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Trifast Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Genus Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt
Genus Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt
Domino’s Pizza Group’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Domino’s Pizza Group’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Morgan Advanced Materials’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Morgan Advanced Materials’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Polypipe Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Polypipe Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report