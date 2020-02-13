Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.38 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.50. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

