RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,278 ($43.12) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 3,070 ($40.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,890.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

