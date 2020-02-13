Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.36 ($3.37).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 240.80 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255.24 ($3.36).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.