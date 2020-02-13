Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.53. The company has a market cap of $210.11 million and a PE ratio of 25.29.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

