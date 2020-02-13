Victoria (LON:VCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

VCP stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.51. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.76.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

