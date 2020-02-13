Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON:NXR opened at GBX 295 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $237.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.72. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.82.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

