M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:MPE opened at GBX 696 ($9.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The stock has a market cap of $379.05 million and a PE ratio of -870.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 708.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.60.
About M.P. Evans Group
