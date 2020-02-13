M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MPE opened at GBX 696 ($9.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The stock has a market cap of $379.05 million and a PE ratio of -870.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 708.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.60.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

