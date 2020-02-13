NuVasive (NUVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NUVA opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

