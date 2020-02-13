Enerflex (EFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex stock opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enerflex has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.12.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.