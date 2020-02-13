KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. KBR has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

